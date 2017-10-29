'Feeling the Bern': U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders talks health-care at University of Toronto

While the city cooled into seasonal fall weather Sunday, one auditorium at the University of Toronto was “feeling the Bern.”

The 1,500-seat Convocation Hall was packed with observers keen to hear U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speak on what the U.S. can learn from the Canadian single-payer health care system and other grassroots movements, with a few punches aimed at U.S.

“Human dignity demands that all people have health care,” said the independent Senator who gained international attention during his bid to become the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in the 2016 race. Sanders ran for presidential candidate on a platform that centred around universal health care and free university tuition.

Sanders toured Toronto General, Women’s College and Mount Sinai hospitals on Saturday in advance of the talk, and indicated that Americans have much to learn health systems outside their borders.

“Real change never happens from the top on down,” he said. “It always happens from the bottom on up.”

In his speech, Sanders pointed to the 28 million Americans who don’t have health insurance and the coverage for those who do. Worrying about how to pay for hospital bills, “hinders your ability to recover,” he said.

He related the struggle for universal, comprehensive health care in the U.S. to the civil rights, women’s rights and gay rights movements. Dignity and health are part of the freedom citizens are guaranteed under the constitution, he said.

“Of course we’re trying to get Donald Trump to read the constitution,” he elaborated, to applause from the crowd.

Sanders made multiple references to Tommy Douglas, the late Saskatchewan politician who is often called the father of Canadian health care, saying Douglas’ efforts are an example of how political change emanates from the convictions of voters.

Douglas didn’t just “wake up one day” with the idea for Medicare, Sanders said. His success as a champion for universal health care depended on a grassroots movement.

Sanders was introduced by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, who said he “encourages us to think bold” on health-care reform and minimum wage.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was also in the crowd, and drew loud cheers from the room of Sanders fans.

With “the immense love” for Sanders, Singh said, “it’s really incredible that there’s this strong love for progressive politics” and Sanders’ message that health care should be viewed as a human right resonates with him, and the NDP.

“That’s why we put forward a motion for pharmacare nationally, and I’d like to see dental included too,” he said.

Tickets to Sunday’s event were fully reserved online minutes after they were made available last week. The booming crowd was comprised largely of students and young people who were keen just to catch a glimpse of the Senator.

Student Hamdi Jimale and her friends were the first ticket holders in line, arriving at 7:00 a.m. to make sure they could get prime seats.

“Bernie is definitely a trailblazer,” said Jimale.

Her friend Diana Subron, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, said it was meaningful to her to see an American senator take interest in Canada as a potential model.

“Bernie doing this is a symbol of hope,” Keisha St. Louis-McBurnie, another friend, added.

Rohan Sahgal, who stood in the rush line hoping to get in to the event starting at 5:45 a.m., was one of the students who met Saunders as he arrived at Convocation Hall.

“His message really resonated with our generation,” said Sahgal. “He’s principled, and he stands by everything he says.”

Sanders’ talk was followed by a sit-down conversation with Dr. Danielle Martin, a Canadian physician whose testimony on Canadian health care has been central to the senator’s “Medicare for all” campaign.

“We’re all on a journey here and it’s not easy,” said Martin, adding that Canada’s health-care system is not perfect.

“I know that Canadians are polite people,” Sanders said, but on this matter he advised “be a little bit loud.”