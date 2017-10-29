Love by design: How Rob Shostak's city-centric Halloween costumes are a love letter to Toronto

When the Toronto Islands came under siege from intense rain and flooding over the summer, Rob Shostak’s first thought was that his beach plans had just been drowned.

Then, he found a way to turn his vacation misery around.

The designer and artist quietly started dreaming up a version of the beleaguered destination that could serve as a Haloween costume, debuting it Friday night.

Get-ups like this have made him the king of Toronto-centric Halloween costumes.

Previously, he’s gone viral dressing as Honest Ed’s, emblazoned in the store’s iconic posters and wrapped in a light-up model of its landmark sign; Trinity Bellwoods Park, which he fashioned out of a blazer made from fake lawn material sprinkled with white squirrels and beer cans; city hall, complete with a miniature Mayor John Tory and a hat in the shape of council chambers; and OCAD’s Sharp Centre, made from Starbucks boxes and bright fabric.

“I see this series of costumes as my love letter to the city,” he says. “I call it ‘Toronto is my Boyfriend.’”

The elaborate costumes, all designed and made within six weeks and kept tightly under wraps until his first Halloween party each year, started after Shostak moved to the city from Montreal about 12 years ago and noticed the TTC map looked like outstretched arms, (which he recreated with streamers and paper).

After returning from a stint in Vancouver, where he dressed as the 2010 Olympic torch, a friend mentioned architects dressing up as their buildings. Shostak tried to rally his pals to make costumes of their favourite buildings, but “was the only one who followed through.”

It's what prompted his Sharp Centre costume. The building, he said, was among the reasons why he chose Toronto when scouting cities in which to complete his master's degree in architecture.

“I thought, ‘A city that allows this (building) to happen is a city I want to live in.’”

He kept the costume along with the others — Honest Ed’s hangs on his wall beside an empty spot for this year's island — and years later exhibited it at OCAD, where the building's architect, Will Alsop, was thrilled to meet him.

While praise from Alsop and media that consistently include his costumes on best-dressed lists have been a pleasant surprise, Shostak says, “I don’t do it for that.”

“The thing that makes me happy is that it resonates with people,” he says, noting he’s been stopped by pedestrians sharing adoration of the sites he's depicting. “It is a labour of love, but this is how I show I love the city.”

Stuck on what to wear this Halloween? Shostak offers a little inspiration

We asked Shostak for some suggestions of Toronto-themed costumes, just in case you need a jumpstart to get the creative juices flowing.

Dart Guy

Paint your face with a blue maple leaf, throw on a Leafs jersey and dangle a cigarette from your lips.

Markham cow sculpture

Dress in and paint your face silver. Wear silver cow ears and silver leafs to match the wreath around the sculpture’s neck.

Meghan Markle

Copy her Invictus look with light-coloured jeans, dark sunglasses and a loose, white blouse. Bonus points if you accessorize with a Prince Harry lookalike.

Red Path Waterfront Fest giant duck

Wear yellow and craft yourself an orange beak and wings from cardboard and feathers.

Overheated real estate market

Paint or glue felt houses onto an outfit. Label the homes as “for sale” or “sold." Use tissue paper for a fiery headpiece.

Handmaiden