News / Toronto

Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $40 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A single ticket claimed Saturday night's nearly $40.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The ticket was purchased in Ontario, though the exact location was not immediately revealed.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 1 will be approximately $5 million.

 

 

 

