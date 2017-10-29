Queen West artists stand against demolition of studio space

Three artists sit around a table, reminiscing over photographs of a Toronto warehouse, a rugged space that’s been home to artisans for decades. Looming over the discussion is the property’s imminent redevelopment.

Peter MacCallum, Karl Schantz and Alfred Engerer each balk at an arrangement between the city and a residential developer that will eventually lead to the demolition of the warehouse, located, near Dufferin and Queen West.

MacCallum and Schantz have studios elsewhere in the city, but have turned up to weigh in on the discussion, which revolves around city decisions that threaten artistic environments.

“My thing is about preserving this building,” said Alfred Engerer, who is the building’s superintendent. “I love this building. I don’t want it to go. Their intent is to fully destroy it and replace it with condominiums.”

The plan for the site was given the green light by the city after a settlement was reached with the developer in 2015 to incorporate work spaces for artisans into a predominately residential design.

Engerer said the issue is yet another example of displacing artists to make way for gentrification.

“Why don’t people support the existing?” he said. “F--k the developer! Go build your God damn condos north of St. Clair or Eglinton! Stop destroying communities! This condo scene has added nothing,” adding that the plan’s conditions to build studio space for struggling artists or workers don’t go far enough and are too vague.

By Engerer’s last count, about three months ago, the 117,000-square-foot warehouse had 43 operating studios and at least 138 people working out of it.

Rent for space on the first two floors of the building will be offered at a reduced rate for 25 years.

Provincial records show the property was bought for $32 million in August.

“There’s 45,000 square feet of commercial space [and, in addition] . . . about 15,000 square feet is going to be for incubator space,” said developer Adrian Rocca, who said the property is underused.

Rocca said the residential units will be rentals, not condos.

Engerer took a Star reporter on a tour of the warehouse, darting from door to door to facilitate interviews with tenants.

Lisa Gray, a florist and owner of Sweet Woodruff, said she will be moving to a new space next month, partly due to the buildings uncertain fate.

“I was afraid they would terminate my lease during busy wedding season,” she said.

“I can’t afford to be in Toronto anymore.”

Patrick Yeung works with ceramics, sharing rent with several others of the same ilk. He said many carpenters and glass workers have left the downtown core in search of studio space that’s more permanent, for destinations such as Etobicoke and Hamilton.