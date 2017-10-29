Toronto police investigating homicide after man is pronounced dead in apartment
Toronto police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead in an apartment on Saturday night.
Police say they were called to a report of "unknown trouble" in the city's east end at about 9 p.m. on Saturday.
They say officers found the man with "significant trauma", but did not provide further details about the nature of his injuries.
A post-mortem was scheduled for Sunday morning.
The service says the death is the city's 53rd homicide of the year.
