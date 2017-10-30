Former clergy member charged in alleged sex assault on teen in 1967

TORONTO — A former clergy member has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a teen boy decades ago.

Police say the man was 19 and working for the Christian Brotherhood when he befriended the boy's family in Toronto in 1967.

They say he convinced the 13-year-old to have a private meditation session, during which the alleged assault occurred.

Police say 69-year-old Edward (Ted) English was arrested in New Brunswick last Monday and has since been returned to Toronto.

They say he is charged with indecent assault on a male and gross indecency.