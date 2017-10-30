Former clergy member charged in alleged sex assault on teen in 1967
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A former clergy member has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a teen boy decades ago.
Police say the man was 19 and working for the Christian Brotherhood when he befriended the boy's family in Toronto in 1967.
They say he convinced the 13-year-old to have a private meditation session, during which the alleged assault occurred.
Police say 69-year-old Edward (Ted) English was arrested in New Brunswick last Monday and has since been returned to Toronto.
They say he is charged with indecent assault on a male and gross indecency.
He is due in court Nov. 17.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef