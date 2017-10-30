Friends of beloved blind therapy dog want him immortalized in Berczy Park

A much-loved therapy dog who recently died of cancer could be immortalized with his own statue at Toronto’s Berczy Park.

More than 27,000 people have signed a Change.org page asking that an existing golden retriever statue at the park’s popular dog-themed fountain be dedicated to Smiley, a blind retriever from Stouffville, Ont.

Known the world over by way of numerous TV appearances and a huge following on social media, Smiley even met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year after he and owner Joanne George were invited to Parliament Hill.

George, a dog trainer, said the petition caught her by surprise but she was overcome with emotion when she saw people calling for the city to remember her animal.

“This little dog really gave back,” she said. “I’m getting emails from all over the world from people, telling me how going to Smiley’s social-media pages got them through their own personal crises.”

The dog trainer rescued Smiley, who suffered from dwarfism and was born without eyes, from a puppy mill in 2004, when the animal was two years old.

Smiley rapidly gained fame under George’s tutelage in the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program, starting around 2009. He was even named Stouffville citizen of the year, along with George, in 2016.

On Instagram, his 216,000 followers eagerly tracked his exploits, which included helping to relax autistic kids, cheering up hospital patients and spreading an anti-bullying message.

“Smiley was a special dog.... He seemed to affect all those who he met and tirelessly worked with all sorts of people as a comfort and therapy dog until his last days,” the petition reads.

“We all love our dogs, but when millions of others share that love for your dog, it’s amazing,” George said by phone, audibly holding back tears.

Smiley bobbleheads and T-shirts have helped raise funds for the St. John Ambulance, but a statue would “really keep him alive,” she said.

As of Friday evening, the city said no formal application had been made.