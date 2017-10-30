HBC, RioCan joint venture explores sale of downtown Vancouver property
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A joint venture between Hudson's Bay Co. and RioCan Real Estate Investment trust says it may sell its downtown Vancouver property.
RioCan-HBC JV says in a statement that it's engaged with CBRE and Brookfield Financial Real Estate Group to explore a sale.
The Granville Street property is currently occupied by a Hudson's Bay department store, which has a long-term lease.
Interim CEO Richard Baker says any sale would include the continued operation of the store.
The joint venture also says it expects to close on a $200-million mortgage on the property and the proceeds will be distributed proportionally to its partners.
The joint venture owns or controls 10 flagship properties in Canada.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged after drawing knife against driver in Bedford Highway road rage incident
-
Breast density is a risk women need to know about, cancer survivor group says
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef