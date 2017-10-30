Man charged with fraud in alleged scam targeting Toronto renters
Police say the man showed the tenants various units apparently for rent and accepted cash deposits that they turned over believing the units were theirs to rent.
Toronto police say a man is facing charges in an alleged apartment rental scam.
They say that from July to October 2017, a man posted apartment rental advertisements online, and met with prospective tenants.
Police say the man showed the tenants various units apparently for rent and accepted cash deposits that they turned over believing the units were theirs to rent.
Police say the tenants later discovered that the units were not available to be rented.
They say that a 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Monday and has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.
