News / Toronto

Section of Lower Simcoe closed for Gardiner off-ramp construction

The road will reopen Thursday evening, the City of Toronto said.

The Gardiner Expressway ramp to York, Bay and Yonge Streets was demolished in the spring and will be replaced with a new ramp to Lower Simcoe Street.

STEVE RUSSELL / Torstar News Service Order this photo

The Gardiner Expressway ramp to York, Bay and Yonge Streets was demolished in the spring and will be replaced with a new ramp to Lower Simcoe Street.

A section of Lower Simcoe St. was shut down Monday for the construction of a new Gardiner Expressway off-ramp.

The stretch of Simcoe between Queens Quay W. and Harbour St. will re-open Thursday at 7 p.m. In the meantime, crews have added extra signage to help drivers navigate the area, the City of Toronto said in a press release last week.

Though the driveways and parking facilities on Simcoe will still have local access, traffic on the street will be diverted. Traffic on Harbour St. and in the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Blvd. won’t be affected.

The City of Toronto recommends accessing Queens Quay through Rees and York Sts. instead of Simcoe during the closure. The Rees St. on-ramp will also stay open at all times.

Pedestrian and cyclist access to Simcoe will be restricted as well during the closure.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...