Section of Lower Simcoe closed for Gardiner off-ramp construction

A section of Lower Simcoe St. was shut down Monday for the construction of a new Gardiner Expressway off-ramp.

The stretch of Simcoe between Queens Quay W. and Harbour St. will re-open Thursday at 7 p.m. In the meantime, crews have added extra signage to help drivers navigate the area, the City of Toronto said in a press release last week.

Though the driveways and parking facilities on Simcoe will still have local access, traffic on the street will be diverted. Traffic on Harbour St. and in the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Blvd. won’t be affected.

The City of Toronto recommends accessing Queens Quay through Rees and York Sts. instead of Simcoe during the closure. The Rees St. on-ramp will also stay open at all times.