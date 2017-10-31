Man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison: lawyer
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — An Ontario man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge this spring will spend another two years behind bars.
Kevin Omar Mohamed's lawyer says his client was sentenced in a Toronto court today to 4 1/2 years in prison, with 2 1/2 years credit for time already served.
Mohamed has been in custody since his arrest in March 2016 on weapons-related charges, which were later changed to a terror charge.
He pleaded guilty in early June to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.
Prosecutors had said the maximum penalty was 10 years imprisonment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef