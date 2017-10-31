NewsAlert:Watchdog raids offices of grocery retailers in price-fixing probe
TORONTO — Investigators from the Competition Bureau raided the offices of major retailers in Toronto and Montreal on Tuesday in a criminal investigation tied to alleged price fixing.
More to come.
Note to readers: This is a corrected alert. A previous version identified Loblaws as the target of a raid. This is not confirmed.
