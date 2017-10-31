Toronto actress sues Harvey Weinstein for two alleged sexual assaults

An unnamed Toronto actress is suing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for two sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in Toronto in 2000, according to documents filed in Ontario Superior Court.

The woman, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” accuses Weinstein of taking out his penis in his hotel room and suggesting it would help her career if she had sex with him, then holding her down and forcibly performing oral sex on her against her consent. In a separate incident, he is alleged to have forced his weight on her and stuck his tongue down her throat.

According to the allegations, Weinstein had invited the woman to his hotel for a breakfast meeting to discuss her career, and a female assistant of Weinstein’s had told the woman there was a boardroom in his suite.

The woman is also suing the Miramax film company, The Walt Disney Company and the female assistant, Barbara Schneeweiss, who worked for Weinstein and who is accused of “facilitating” the alleged assaults, for a combined total of $14 million.

The allegations have not been proven in court and none of the accused parties have filed statements of defence.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives of Miramax, The Walt Disney Company and Schneeweiss also have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The woman, who was in her “early 20s” at the time of the alleged assaults, is described as an actress and model who was working in her first movie when she met Weinstein in Toronto.

The woman has hired high-profile Toronto law firm Henein Hutchison, home to Marie Henein, who was Jian Ghomeshi’s defence lawyer in 2014.

The case is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.

Weinstein, an Oscar-winning movie mogul whose production credits include Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love, was first publicly accused of sexual harassment and assault by many women earlier this month in separate articles published by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The initial reports led to a cascade of new allegations against Weinstein, who was subsequently fired by The Weinstein Company’s board of directors and expelled by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars.

On Monday, four new accusers came forward to the Times with their own sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, dating back to the 1970s.

The New York Police Department is investigating a number of allegations against Weinstein, according to media reports. Police in London, England, are also investigating many allegations of sexual assault by Weinstein dating to the 1980s.

Weinstein issued an apologetic statement when the sexual harassment allegations against him first surfaced.