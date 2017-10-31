Toronto police looking for young man in attempted murder investigation
Toronto police are looking for a young man accused of attempted murder and endangering the life of a young child.
Investigators say the incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Monday, when a 20-year-old man was in a parked car.
They say a man or a teen boy approached the driver's side window and began shooting into the vehicle.
Police say some of the shots hit the man in the car, and others narrowly missed a child younger than five years old who was also in the vehicle.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
