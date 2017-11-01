At least two people dead following collision, explosion on Highway 400

At least two people have died after a multi-vehicle collision caused an explosion on Highway 400 near Bradford.

A massive collision involving at least 14 vehicles occurred just after Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a “small collision” on northbound lanes of the highway around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The larger collision occurred as traffic stalled, including two fuel tankers and three transport trucks.

The fuel tankers, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt exploded on impact.

Schmidt said emergency services are still attempting to clear the area, and are awaiting confirmation as to how many fatalities there were.

“We still don’t even have a confirmed count,” he said. “We’re dealing with a massive scene … fire, explosions, and just absolute carnage and devastation.”

The number of fatalities may rise as emergency crews have not been able to reach all of the vehicles involved. He added that “fire departments from every service in the region” teamed up to tame the blaze.

Video footage of the scene posted on social media shows towering flames and the sound of explosions.

All lanes on Highway 400 are closed northbound and southbound between County Road 88 and Highway 89. Closures will likely last all day, said Schmidt.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

“I would say it has been the most incredible scene I’ve ever been too,” said Schmidt.