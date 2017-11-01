Toronto’s infamous teen gossip site 'Miss Informed' taken down

The local teen gossip site dubbed as Toronto’s Gossip Girl has been taken down, a month after a Rosedale park party went awry.

In a series of tweets last week, the author of Miss Informed, a two-month-old website described as a source for the latest gossip on the social scene for high schools in midtown Toronto, is blaming the media for “trampling all over this parade” and the seniors who showed up to the party.

“I just wish it could have been left alone by media as something special just for us students, but at least we have the memory of this time,” said the author in one of the tweets.

The gossip site became the subject of scrutiny after a Rosedale park party named the “Rosedale Jam” went awry in September.

Multiple emergency calls came from the area around the park for reports of stabbings, assaults and robberies. It was compounded by medical calls for unconscious and intoxicated teens.

All victims involved were between 15 and 16 years old. The suspects were approximately eight to 10 boys and girls in their late teens.

Police said hundreds arrived in the party after receiving information across social media.

Multiple parties over a number of weeks followed the same pattern, and police believe the suspects attend for the sole purpose of carrying out robberies and other criminal activity.

In one of the tweets, the author blamed seniors and their older friends for what happened during the Rosedale Jam.

“We probably wouldn’t have to leave if it weren’t for those seriously DUMB seniors (+ older friends) who thought drugs and stabbing was OK,” the author said in one of the tweets.

A town-hall style event was held last week in the Rosedale neighbourhood following the series of park parties. Toronto police issued warnings about the risks of social media for teens.