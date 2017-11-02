Downward dog. Cobra pose. Goat pose? Kids distract yogis at Royal Winter Fair

For three years running, Haute Goat farm has had a booth selling their goat milk-based products at the Royal Winter Fair. This year, however, the small family run farm is looking to create a new — adorable — world record in goat yoga.

The unconventional practice merges goats and downward dog into one bizarre, entertaining experience.

Attendees can expect to be nuzzled, jumped on and just generally bothered by the curious animals during an otherwise normal yoga session. Despite this, the classes are notably therapeutic and offer stress relief to yogis.

While originally aiming for 150 participants to set the record, organizers found huge demand for the one-night only event at the Royal Winter Fair which begins Friday and runs until Nov. 12.

There are now about 200 people registered and the Guinness Book of World Records is scheduled to be onsite videotaping the half-hour event Friday at 6 p.m.

Debbie Nightingale, who owns Port Hope-based Haute Goat with her husband Shain Jaffe, said the record will be the first of its kind.

Nightingale told the Star that they’ve been running goat yoga on their farm for some time, but were invited by the fair to host goat yoga “in a big way” this year.

She said the classes have “all the benefits of yoga in general, and then some.”

Nightingale described the sessions as “joyful,” saying that the connections made with the goats is “more sublime” than yoga on its own.

Class attendees leave excited about their interactions with the goats, often comparing notes after class about the goats and their behaviour.

Though initially expecting that yoga teachers would be upset by disruptive kids, Nightingale was pleasantly surprised to find that the goats don’t seem to interfere with the class. Sally Staples, one of the yogis who will be leading Friday’s event, has even incorporated the goat’s behaviour into the classes.

While the goat yoga concept isn’t new, there is a particular bond to be found in goats and their mannerisms.

Nightingale described the Nigerian Dwarf goats on the Haute Goat farm as curious, highly intelligent creatures. And, Nightingale said, they’re just plain more fun than other types of goats.

The best time to enjoy goat yoga is during baby season, as the kids “leap and bound all over you,” Nightingale said. The adults are more mindful of their surroundings, opting to observe participants and see what’s going on around them — unless there is the promise of food.

While occasionally attendees get stepped on, Nightingale assured the Star that this isn’t painful, as the Nigerian Dwarf is a smaller breed.