Highway 400 near Bradford reopens after fatal pileup

The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Bradford have reopened following a fatal collision that left three people dead.

The highway was closed for more than 24 hours after the explosion and fire caused by tanker trucks consumed the roadways and took almost 3 hours to tame.

Ontario Provincial Police said the multi-vehicle collision late Tuesday night involved at least 14 vehicles, including two fuel tankers and three transport trucks. A small, initial collision that stalled the highway traffic just up the road may have led to the chain reaction of the “massive” collision, police said.

“It is absolutely a devastating scene. It is something I’ve never seen in my career,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, adding that there was twisted metal and unrecognizable debris scattered across the highway.

Schmidt said several people were taken to hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Premier Kathleen Wynne expressed her condolences to the victims’ families, calling the accident “a horrible, horrible tragedy.”

“We will in the aftermath of this collision, obviously we will look at what happened, we will be advised on whether there’s more that could have been done to prevent such a crash,” she said.

The force said it has responded to more than 5,000 collisions this year, with 67 people killed. In the two previous years, OPP tracked 13,668 crashes involving commercial transport trucks that killed a total of 155 people.

The official cause of the crash is still being investigated by police.