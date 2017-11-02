Laura Babcock's last phone call connected with cell tower near Millard's home:court
TORONTO — A murder trial has heard that the final cellphone call from a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago connected with a cell tower near the home of a man accused of killing her.
Danielle Fortier, who works with Rogers Communications, says that call was made at 7:03 p.m on July 3, 2012, and no texts or messages have been sent from the phone since then.
Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30 of Oakville, Ont., are facing first-degree murder charges in the presumed death of Laura Babcock, whose body has not been found.
The Crown contends that Babcock was killed because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.
Court has heard that Millard was sleeping with several women at the time of Babcock's disappearance and didn't care much about the animosity between Babcock and his girlfriend.
Both Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
