Man charged with mischief in false alarm gun call that closed Toronto street
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say tips from the public have led to the arrest of a man accused of making a false gun call a week ago that led to the closure of a busy downtown Toronto street.
The Emergency Task Force and other officers converged on a King Street West building following a report of a person with a gun last Thursday afternoon.
The closure of the street (from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue) backed up traffic in both directions through much of the afternoon before police declared it to be a "false alarm."
Investigators say a 54-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with public mischief.
He was to appear in court on Thursday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef