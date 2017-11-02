Police charge Toronto man with mischief in King St. hostage hoax
Man arrested after incident that closed a busy downtown street for hours last week.
Police have arrested a suspect after a prank call about an armed hostage-taking that shut down a section of King St. W. for about three hours last week.
Emergency Task Force officers surrounded the 365 Dispensary and the Underground Garage, at the southwest corner of King St. W. and Blue Jays Way, on Oct. 26 following the call. When police entered the building, they found it empty.
Police then released security camera images of a person they suspected had falsely reported the armed hostage-taking from a payphone near Spadina Ave. and Cecil St.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police received a tip about the man’s whereabouts and he was arrested without incident around midday Wednesday. She said he was arrested in the downtown core “close enough” to the King St. W. and Blue Jays Way area.
“There is enough evidence to charge him but the specifics of his motive aren’t known,” said Douglas-Cook.
Gregory Frank Goodridge, 54, of Toronto was charged with public mischief.
