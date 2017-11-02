Toronto police set for 'hugely beneficial' facial recognition tech roll out

Police will bring crime fighting into sharper focus now that the Toronto Police Services Board has granted provincial funds to secure facial-recognition technology.

The technology, which uses algorithms to match patterns on separate images, would help police identify suspects by comparing things like mugshots and video surveillance. The funds are being provided as part of an $18.9-million Ontario Policing Effectiveness and Modernization Grant announced on Tuesday.

Calgary police were the first in the country to use the technology when they inked a deal with American company NECin late 2014, with a five-year deal said to have cost just under $500,000, Metro Calgary reported at the time. The technology is widely used by police in the U.S., at airports and by a range of private Canadian businesses.

Details on Toronto’s deal remain sparse, including how much of the $18.9 million would be used and what firm will be contracted. Mark Pugash, communications director with the Toronto Police Service, said a “request for purchase” process was ongoing.

“We’ve been pursuing this for some time,” he said. “I think the reasons are self-evident. It’s hugely beneficial. If you’re an investigator, you welcome any tool that makes your job easier.”

In Calgary, NEC’s technology has allowed officers to match the force's own photos with other recordings or images, even badly blurred ones. It can also be used to revive cold cases.

Toronto defence lawyer Reid Rusonik said he had seen such technology used “to devastating effect” by police in co-operation with the Ontario Ministry of Transport, which already uses similar software to combat offences like identity fraud. An MTO spokesperson said information from its system is shared with police only when the MTO is legally obliged to do so, for example by a court order.

“It’s not DNA, it’s not even fingerprints, but it’s pretty compelling,” he said. “Right now, all they have are street cops looking at a video asking: ‘Do you recognize that guy?’”

The technology can save huge amounts of time but has drawn criticism over how images of the average person are used and how such data is retained. Rusonik fears it could be used as a ruse to secure more city surveillance.

“I’d rather have the occasional crime go unsolved than for this to be used as a justification for a completely videotaped society,” Rusonik said, adding that such programs are “not infallible.”