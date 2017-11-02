News / Toronto

Warmer, wet weather expected to hit Toronto this weekend

Showers are expected to last from Sunday until Tuesday, but temperatures should remain above 10 C.

Keep your raincoats and umbrellas handy this weekend, but you won’t need to bundle up too much.

Rainy weather will occupy most of the day Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation says Environment Canada. Temperatures will rise to 15 C.

A high of 12 C is expected for Friday, with clear skies, sunshine and a few clouds in store.

Temperatures will drop on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers, a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of only 8 C.

Clouds will be making a re-appearance again on Sunday, though, bringing the potential for heavy showers expected to last into next week. A high of 17 C should make for a humid day.

