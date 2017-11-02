Warmer, wet weather expected to hit Toronto this weekend

Keep your raincoats and umbrellas handy this weekend, but you won’t need to bundle up too much.

Temperatures are expected to rise over the next few days and a chance of showers is looking likely.

Rainy weather will occupy most of the day Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation says Environment Canada. Temperatures will rise to 15 C.

A high of 12 C is expected for Friday, with clear skies, sunshine and a few clouds in store.

Temperatures will drop on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers, a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of only 8 C.