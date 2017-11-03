Food retailer Loblaw raising handling fee for its largest suppliers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) says it's raising handling fees for its largest suppliers.
Spokesman Kevin Groh says the fees are 0.79 per cent for suppliers using Loblaw distribution centres and 0.24 per cent for those shipping directly to stores.
He says the company always had handling fees, but held them flat for nearly a decade.
BMO analyst Peter Sklar says in a note to clients that the company sent a strongly worded letter to suppliers to inform them of the new fee.
He says the fees could result in about $80 million in savings for the company.
Groh says the company can't validate estimates.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Dalhousie Student Union says women of colour are under attack, issues 10 demands
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott