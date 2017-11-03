Police looking for missing steer in eastern Ontario, say it should not be approached
TORONTO — Police are looking for a missing steer in eastern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say a red Angus steer escaped from a farm in August Township, about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa, on Oct. 27.
OPP say there have been sightings since the escape and the animal was last seen earlier this week.
They are worried it may become a hazard to drivers.
If spotted, police say people should not approach the steer, but to call them.
