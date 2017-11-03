Truck driver charged with careless driving in Highway 427 crash
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A 56-year-old truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer rollover on a Toronto highway this morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash occurred on a Highway 427 off-ramp around 3:30 a.m.
He says two people who were in the truck have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Schmidt says a portion of the highway will be closed for several hours as crews clean up the wreckage that includes the load of strawberries the tractor trailer was carrying.
The crash comes a few days after a fiery collision on Highway 400 north of Toronto that killed three people.
In that crash, OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes appeared to blame the driver of a transport truck he said collided with a group of vehicles that had slowed for another collision.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Where did that come from? Saskatchewan man finds new house in his farm field
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Boy found with loaded handgun, facing charges: Halifax police
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott