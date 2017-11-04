No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 10 will be approximately $15 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lower-income renters left out of transit-oriented density in Metro Vancouver: study
-
Halifax police hoping to identify grocery store arson suspect
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
'These are emergency situations': Boyle Street in dire need of warm clothing donations
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott