Two winning tickets for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — Two winning tickets were sold for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot — one in Ontario, the other in the Prairies — and each is worth $3.5 million.
The guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 8 will be approximately $5 million.
