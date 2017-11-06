Doctor who showed porn to patient has licence revoked

What do fibromyalgia, a condition that includes chronic muscle pain, and S&M have in common?

Not much, except that a Mississauga rheumatologist saw fit to ask a female patient about the sexual practice when she came to see him for treatment.

Dr. Martin Lee also showed her a gay pornography magazine, asking: “What is S&M? What do they get from it? How could two men do that?”

For these comments and more, Lee was stripped of his licence Thursday by a panel of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s discipline committee.

The committee had previously found Lee, who also practised in Pickering, guilty of sexually abusing Patient A by discussing the porn magazine and asking inappropriate questions about her sex life. He was also found guilty of sexually abusing Patient C by rubbing his groin against her hip area while providing injections, and by “using sexually explicit and crude language when asking her personal questions about her sex life.”

Lee was further found guilty of unprofessional conduct for asking Patient A to pay cash for prescriptions and asking her to videotape or photograph a patient who was allegedly selling prescription medication on the street.

His lawyers declined to comment to the Star last week.

The committee found that Lee had asked Patient A several questions about her sex life, including what positions she and her husband engaged in, and volunteered information about his own bedroom experiences.

“Frequency, and I guess methods or types of positions that he would engage in with his wife or wanted to,” the woman, whose name is covered by a publication ban, testified.

Patient C, whose name is also protected, testified that Lee had asked her questions such as, “Is your husband’s c--- big?” and “Can he still put it in my p----?”

Despite amendments by the provincial government last spring to the law around sexual abuse of patients by health-care professionals, Lee’s conduct would still not have fallen in the category of sexual abuse acts requiring mandatory revocation of his licence.

However, in its decision to revoke, the five-member discipline panel acknowledged that courts have recently been critical of the CPSO’s independent discipline committee for failing to adequately respond to society’s views of sexual abuse of patients, by handing down more lenient penalties.

“The Divisional Court recently held . . . that the committee’s prior penalty ranges in cases of physician sexual abuse are out of step with present day society’s values and expectations,” says the discipline committee decision. “The committee recognizes that changing societal values speak to a need for more serious penalties in cases such as this one.”

One case that faced harsh Divisional Court criticism was that of Toronto doctor Javad Peirovy, who the discipline committee suspended in 2016 for groping four female patients. The college’s lawyer had urged the committee to revoke Peirovy’s licence, and then appealed to the court after the committee chose instead to hand down a six-month suspension.

“Consistency in the imposition of sentence is a proper consideration, but a litany of clearly unfit penalties does not justify the penalty imposed in the present case,” the court found in January, ordering that the committee hold a new penalty hearing. Peirovy has since appealed to the Court of Appeal, and the case is to be heard Nov. 27.

In the Lee case, his lawyers argued that he should be suspended for six months, and be required to have a chaperone present while practising on female patients for the next two years.

The committee sided with the college’s request for revocation, and also ordered that Lee post a letter of credit for $32,000 to cover potential therapy costs for the patients, as well as pay $20,500 for the cost of the college proceedings.