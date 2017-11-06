Cycling advocates hope election of Montreal mayor will inspire change on the streets of Toronto

She wants to build a pink subway line with stops named after prominent Montreal women. She cycles regularly and promises more bike lanes and better-managed traffic.

The 43-year-old "right man for the job," as her campaign ads boasted, seemed to come out of nowhere to upset incumbent Denis Coderre and be elected mayor of Montreal on Sunday.

But Valérie Plante's victory is being cheered by pedestrian and cycling advocates in Toronto, who hope her appreciation of active transportation could give it a bigger platform closer to home.

"What we're seeing in Montreal is an increasing move towards a really urban agenda where transportation is a major focus, be it a real focus on transit as well as focus on cyclists," said Jared Kolb, executive director of Cycle Toronto.

Kolb believes Torontonains "are there" and want to see more investment in cycling infrastructure.

"I think our elected officials really do need to be paying attention to what's going on in other cities," he added.

Plante was criticized by Coderre for not properly financing her plans and promises, which also include more affordable housing. But Maureen Coyle, a member of the pedestrian group Walk Toronto, said that since big-city mayors work together, she can have an impact well beyond Montreal.