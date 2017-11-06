Resource sectors push Toronto stock index up, U.S. stock markets higher
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The energy and materials sectors helped Canada's main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, as oil, gold and copper prices moved up.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.17 points to 16,090.33, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.24 points to 23,542.43. The S&P 500 index was up 1.37 points to 2,589.21 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 16.29 points to 6,780.73.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.33 cents US, down from an average price of 78.35 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was up 39 cents to US$56.03 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 11 cents to US$3.09 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$4.20 to US$1,273.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents to US$3.15 a pound
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef