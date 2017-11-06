Talks between colleges, union continue as strike enters 4th week

Talks continue between the colleges and the union representing its 12,000 faculty after the two sides returned to the bargaining table last Thursday.

Hopes remain high for the negotiations — now in their fifth straight day — as the strike by college instructors drags on into its fourth week, affecting more than 300,000 students.

All agreed to go back to the table last week after the colleges issues a written statement saying they had asked the provincially appointed mediator to call the sides back.

The mediator had previously told the College Employer Council (CEC) and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) that unless there was an indication one party was willing to budge, that they remained too far apart and returning to the table was pointless.

The CEC bargains for the province’s 24 community colleges. OPSEU represents full-time professors as well as partial-load instructors, who teach anywhere from seven to 12 hours a week.

The union has said it is fighting for more full-time jobs amid an alarming growth in contract and precarious teaching positions at their institutions. They were also seeking a pay hike, as well as greater academic control over their courses.

The colleges final offer had provided for a boost in salary by 7.75 per cent over four years, improvements to benefits, and some contract language giving preference to full-time positions.

However, the colleges had rejected the union’s call for 50 per cent of jobs to be full-time, saying it would cost too much and not give them the flexibility they need for programming.

Both the colleges and unions came under increased pressure as the strike continued, with the premier and post-secondary minister expressing frustration that no one was at the bargaining table.

When negotiations resumed last week, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development Deb Matthews said “this is good news. This is an important step forward. But I’m going to continue to urge both parties to actually negotiate to an agreement.

“Students should be back in the classroom. They should be back in the classroom as quickly as possible,” Matthews said.

Colleges have been making post-strike plans, including adding hours to the academic day or extending classes beyond the end of the semester to make up for the lost time.

Students in apprenticeship and other programs that require a certain number of hours before provincial certification exams can be written are of particular concern.

The colleges had said the union’s proposals would cost an extra $250 million, which they can’t afford, and would lead to the loss of thousands of contract jobs.

By head count, full-time faculty represent one-third of academic staff, and when measured by teaching hours they represent roughly half.