Three injured, one seriously, in five-vehicle crash in Oshawa, Ont.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say three people are injured, one seriously, following a five-vehicle collision east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say a fully-loaded dump truck and four other vehicles were involved in the crash on Harmony Road at Highway 401 in Oshawa, Ont.
Const. George Tudos says a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being extricated from her car.
Tudos says a mother and a two-week-old baby in another vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
