'The world will just not be the same': Driver charged in death of Parkdale cyclist

A 26-year-old driver has been charged in the collision that killed Parkdale cyclist David Delos Santos in mid-October.

The man was driving a Ford Ranger pickup southbound on Cowan Avenue at King Street W. when he collided with a westbound streetcar and then struck the 39-year-old cyclist, according to a police news release.

The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving and start from stopped position not in safety. He will appear in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 14.

The maximum fine for careless driving is $2,000 and up to six months in jail, along with six demerit points and a possible two-year driver’s licence suspension, according to a Ministry of Transportation spokesperson. Start from stopped position not in safety can mean a maximum fine of $500 and two demerit points.

New provincial legislation to create a charge for careless driving that causes death or serious harm — resulting in a fine of up to $50,000, up to two years in jail and a driver's licence suspension of up to five years — is currently in second reading.

Police have not identified Delos Santos, but coworkers told Metro he was a hardworking father and recent immigrant from the Philippines who lived and worked as a residence manager at a nearby Parkdale building. They said he had just dropped off his young daughter at school when he was hit.

"He was really, really the best," Vesna Anastasov, who worked with him at MetCap Living, told Metro after the crash. "I've never seen him not smiling."

A GoFundMe campaign set up for his family, describing him as a "wonderful husband, son, father and brother," has raised over $25,000 as of Monday evening.

"The world will just not be the same without him," reads a post on that page.