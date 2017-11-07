Patient still refusing to testify at doctor’s discipline hearing

The discipline hearing for a Toronto doctor accused of sexually abusing a patient remains at a standstill, as for the second day in a row, the main witness did not appear to testify.

Dr. Suganthan Kayilasanathan is facing allegations before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s discipline committee of sexually abusing a former patient, whose name is covered by a publication ban, as well as dishonourable, disgraceful or unprofessional conduct.

The college alleges Kayilasanathan wrote the patient two doctor’s notes to avoid exams in the span of a week in 2010, and that the two had sex at a hotel one night during that week.

The woman did not appear to testify Monday, the first day of the hearing, and was again absent on Tuesday.

The regulatory body’s lawyer, Carolyn Silver, reiterated before a panel of the discipline committee that she has instructions to ask the court to enforce a summons against the patient if necessary, which could involve having the police bring her to the college to testify.

A notice of application to begin the enforcement process has been issued, Silver told the panel.

“We are intending to get into court as soon as we can,” she said.

She read part of an email the patient sent to the college saying “due to legitimate personal reasons,” she could not appear. As she has done in previous correspondence, the patient repeated that she feels she is being “coerced” into testifying.

The patient never complained to the college herself; the regulator became aware of her case through another doctor. (Physicians are required by law to report to the college if they become aware of a doctor having sexual relations with a patient.)

Silver said she also received an email from a lawyer who said he is in the process of being retained by the patient, and sent a doctor’s note indicating the woman would be unable to work from Nov. 4 to 11.