As Trump questions tech visas, Canada could benefit

Figures released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) show that an April review of the H-1B non-immigrant visa program, heavily used by tech companies for overseas workers, has seen requests for evidence spike 44 per cent. The number of requests leapt from 58,919 in the year leading up to August 2016, to 85,265 during the same period in 2017.



The H-1B is dominated by India, with more than 300,000 petitions coming from that country last year alone. The visa has an annual 85,000 lottery-based cap, but higher-education institutes, certain non-profits and other groups are cap-exempt.



Nima Mirpourian, branch manager at staffing group Robert Half Technology in Toronto, sees new tech companies picking Toronto “time and time again” for a growing list of reasons, among them relatively easy access to work visas.



“I think it’s a factor that’s definitely in consideration,” he said. “It makes for an easier transition. Is it a driving force as to why Toronto is seen as an international player? I would say yes. Companies are looking for stability and looking for an environment that welcomes (their workers) with open arms.”



Toronto is emerging as a new tech frontier. Sidewalk Labs’ waterfront transformation project is in a $50-million planning stage, and the city's Amazon HQ2 bid is being mulled over. Real-estate group CBRE reported this summer that Toronto gained 22,500 new tech jobs last year — almost double the number achieved by San Francisco.



Final 2017 H1-B approval numbers are not yet available, but President Trump has said he wants the program to benefit the higher-paid and highest qualified. Tech giants, though, say they are reliant on it for all manner of workers. In May, Eric Schmidt of Alphabet, parent company of Sidewalk Labs, called the H-1B limit the “stupidest policy in the entire American political system."



Compounding a process already considered restrictive, a directive last month from the Trump administration instructed USCIS staff to “apply the same level of scrutiny to both initial petitions and extension requests” for some non-immigrant visas. Previously, if a person’s case was unchanged, officials were allowed to rubber-stamp visa renewals based on old approvals.