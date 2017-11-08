Man, 2 girls, charged with robbing Toronto woman of her backpack at gunpoint
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a man and two 15-year-old girls are charged in an armed robbery investigation.
They say a 39-year-old woman was approached by a group of people on Tuesday evening and a firearm was pointed at her.
It's alleged she was pushed to the ground and robbed of her backpack.
Investigators say two girls, both 15, were arrested near the scene and charged with robbery with a firearm.
They say a 20-year-old man surrendered to police on Wednesday and also is charged with robbery with a firearm.
All three were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
