Ontario hospital professionals approve contract extension
TORONTO — Hospital professionals across Ontario have ratified a three-year contract extension.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says the extension covers more than 12,000 professionals in more than 250 occupations at 51 hospitals across the province.
OPSEU says they voted 87 per cent in favour of the extension, which extends their contract to March 31, 2022.
The agreement negotiated with the Ontario Hospital Association last month includes wage increases of 1.75 per cent in each year of the extension.
The union says the agreement also includes better maternity leave pay and improved contract language around job classifications.
