SIU charges Peel regional police officer with sexual assault
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit says it has charged a Peel regional police officer with sexual assault.
The police watchdog agency says it was contacted by the force on May 27 after a woman made a complaint against the officer.
The SIU says the incident is alleged to have occurred earlier in May.
Const. Kevin McCulloch, 45, is charged with one count of sexual assault and is to appear in Brampton, Ont., court on Dec. 4.
Sgt. Josh Colley says McCulloch has been suspended with pay under the provisions of the Police Services Act.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
