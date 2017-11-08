Stocks lower in Toronto as energy, financials and tech lose ground, loonie up
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading as the energy, financial and technology sectors all lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.35 points to 16,088.44, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.05 points to 23,543.18. The S&P 500 index was down 0.88 of a point to 2,589.76 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 5.84 points to 6,773.62.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.50 cents US, up from an average price of 78.22 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude contract was down 62 cents to US$56.58 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents to US$3.17 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$9.00 to US$1,284.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$3.10 a pound.
