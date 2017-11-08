Toronto city council votes 36-6 to make downtown bike lane permanent

Toronto city council voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favour of making temporary bike lanes along one of the city's busiest thoroughfares permanent

The city had installed separated bike lanes along a 2.4 kilometre stretch of busy Bloor Street in June 2016 as part of a one-year pilot project.

After studying the data, city staff released a report last month recommending council make the bike lanes permanent along that stretch.

Council voted 36-6 in favour of that recommendation following a lengthy debate.

Data contained in the staff report showed the number of cyclists travelling along the corridor increased by 49 per cent from June 2016 to June 2017 and only slowed vehicular traffic by an average of two to four minutes.

Mayor John Tory was among those who voted in favour of making the bike lanes permanent.