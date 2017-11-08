Toronto investment funds in $450M legal battle over short-selling 'conspiracy"

TORONTO — Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is suing West Face Capital Inc. and Anson Group Canada, accusing the hedge fund and asset manager of allegedly spreading misinformation and launching a short-selling campaign against its publicly-traded subsidiary.

The Toronto-based private equity fund is seeking $450 million in damages, according to its statement of claim filed yesterday in Ontario Superior Court.

Catalyst alleges that West Face and Anson Group, both based in Toronto, acted as "wolfpack conspirators" against its asset-based lender Callidus Capital Corp. by spreading false information on Bay Street and to the media, and filing false whistleblower complaints to the Ontario regulator.

Catalyst's allegations include that West Face, Anson and several other parties also either directly or indirectly took short positions on Callidus shares.

West Face says in a statement today that the allegations are completely devoid of merit and will defend them vigorously.

West Face adds that it has not shorted the shares of Callidus in more than two years, and has had no discussions with Anson Group concerning investment in Catalyst's subsidiary.