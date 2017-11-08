Woman wanted in $300,000 mortgage fraud; Toronto police allege she used fake ID
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police in Toronto are trying to identify a woman in a $300,000 mortgage fraud investigation.
They say a woman contacted a mortgage broker's office in September 2015 and applied for a second mortgage on a home.
Investigators say the mortgage broker was able to find financing, a second mortgage was registered on the home and the woman received approximately $300,000 through her real estate lawyer.
Shortly after the mortgage was registered, police say the real homeowner received the mortgage documents in the mail and immediately contacted their lawyer and police.
They allege the woman used fake identification to impersonate the real homeowner.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef