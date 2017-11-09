Canada Goose Q2 profit up from year ago, full-year outlook raised
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. raised its outlook on Thursday as it reported double-digit improvements to its second-quarter profit and revenue compared with a year ago.
The Toronto-based maker of high-end parkas (TSX:GOOS) says it earned $37.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30.
That's up 85.5 per cent from $20 million in last year's second quarter.
The profit amounted to 33 cents per share, up from 20 cents per share a year earlier when Canada Goose had fewer shares outstanding.
Revenue climbed 35 per cent to $172.3 million, from $127.9 million.
In its revised outlook, Canada Goose says it now expects annual revenue growth of at least 25 per cent compared with earlier expectations of growth in the mid-to-high teens.
Annual growth in adjusted net income per diluted share is also expected to grow least 35 per cent compared with earlier expectations of approximately 20 per cent, the company says.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Metro Talks: Education minister on substitute shortage, inclusion changes, rebuilding trust with teachers
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef