Canada Goose Q2 profit up from year ago, full-year outlook raised

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. raised its outlook on Thursday as it reported double-digit improvements to its second-quarter profit and revenue compared with a year ago.

The Toronto-based maker of high-end parkas (TSX:GOOS) says it earned $37.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30.

That's up 85.5 per cent from $20 million in last year's second quarter.

The profit amounted to 33 cents per share, up from 20 cents per share a year earlier when Canada Goose had fewer shares outstanding.

Revenue climbed 35 per cent to $172.3 million, from $127.9 million.

In its revised outlook, Canada Goose says it now expects annual revenue growth of at least 25 per cent compared with earlier expectations of growth in the mid-to-high teens.