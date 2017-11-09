Dream Industrial REIT enters $132M U.S. property deal as part of expansion plans
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) says it has entered into an agreement to acquire four industrial distribution properties in the United States for $131.5 million.
The Toronto-based real estate investment trust company says the deal involves industrial hubs in Memphis, Tenn., Orlando, Fla., and Charlotte, N.C and fits into its strategic expansion plans.
It says the leasable properties comprise about 186,000 square metres and are occupied by a mix of large, blue-chip companies and medium-sized enterprises, including Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc. and Nissan North America.
Closing of the deal is expected to occur in stages between December and mid-January.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Feds tout expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit as questions remain
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef