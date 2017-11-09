Judge set to rule on acquittal request at gas plants email destruction trial
TORONTO — A judge in Toronto is set to rule whether the so-called gas plants trial related to the destruction of documents will end today.
Ontario court Judge Timothy Lipson has been mulling over a defence request for a directed acquittal.
If he grants it, David Livingston and his deputy Laura Miller will be off the hook without having to call any evidence.
The two top aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of illegally erasing documents related to the government's decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.
If Lipson rules the trial should proceed on one or both of the two remaining charges they face, the accused will have to decide whether to call evidence in their defence.
Both have pleaded not guilty to mischief and unauthorized use of a computer.
