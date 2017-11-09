Ontario Power says Darlington project on track, income lower from shutdown

TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation says that its multibillion-dollar Darlington refurbishment is on time and on budget one year into the project.

The crown corporation says in its quarterly results that about $4.1 billion of the $12.8 billion budgeted for the refurbishment had been spent as of Sept. 30.

The power generator's net income came in at $140 million for the third quarter, down from the $198 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says the decrease was due to the Darlington units being taken off-line, and because its application to the Ontario Energy Board for an adjusted rate has not yet been approved.

Ontario Power says revenues were $1.2 billion in the third quarter, down from $1.4 billion in the same quarter last year for the same reasons.