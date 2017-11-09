Police say vehicle hit several times as shots fired at Whitby, Ont., home
A
A
Share via Email
WHITBY, Ont. — Durham regional police say they looking for additional witnesses after several shots were fired early Thursday morning in Whitby, Ont.
Investigators say witnesses have told them two male suspects on foot fired shots at a home and then fled the scene.
They say several bullets struck a vehicle that was sitting in the driveway of the home.
No injuries are reported.
A canine team was unable to track the suspects.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Expanded parental leave to come into effect by end of year, sources say
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef