Police search for ‘dangerous’ 16-year-old girl charged with murder

Hamilton police have taken the unusual step of naming a youth charged with murder who has breached her bail conditions.

Police were given a judge’s authorization to release the identity of Olivia Hall-Davis, 16, — and a photo of her — for a short period of time only, despite the Youth Criminal Justice Act that prohibits the publication of information that would identify a young person’s involvement in the criminal justice system.

The special authorization was given “as there is reason to believe she is dangerous to herself and others, and publication of the information is necessary to assist the police in apprehending her,” police said in a statement released Wednesday.

Hall-Davis is one of three youth charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton after Mississauga resident Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, drove to a city gas station on April 28 suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Rushdi was rushed to hospital from the Pioneer Gas Station on Upper Centennial Parkway. He died of his injuries two days later.

As a result of their investigation, Hamilton police arrested and charged three youth with second-degree murder.

Hall-Davis, one of them, was released on bail on Sept. 6 and was under strict bail conditions, one of which was to reside with a surety in Toronto.

Two weeks ago, on Oct. 25, Hall-Davis breached her bail conditions and is currently wanted by Toronto police for doing so.

Police believe she is still somewhere in Toronto and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925 or Toronto police at 416-808-1200.