Police: Torso found at Oshawa lakefront identified as missing woman

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Region police say DNA tests have confirmed the identity of a torso found at the Oshawa lakefront.

Eighteen-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa had been reported missing by her family and was last seen on Aug. 29.

A fisherman discovered the torso of a woman floating in the water near the Oshawa Harbour on Sept. 11.

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Hache prior to the day her torso was discovered.